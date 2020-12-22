Myrtle Beach’s next city manager responds to questions about his new role, city’s challenges

Jonathan F. “Fox” Simons Jr. (left) is in negotiations to be the Myrtle Beach city manager. The council is slated to meet Jan. 7. Current City Manager John Pedersen announced his retirement earlier in the year. Mayor Brenda Bethune said 66 people applied for the position. Bethune said the 66 candidates were narrowed to 11 semifinalists and eventually down to three candidates. The city council interviewed three finalists over two days in executive session. Simons started working for the city in 2015 as assistant city manager. He has been deputy assistant manager since 2019. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com