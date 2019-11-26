Myrtle Beach Chief Municipal Judge Jennifer Wilson has been given a 5% bump in salary.
The city council approved the raise at their Tuesday meeting.
Prior to the adjustment, city officials said Wilson is paid an annual salary of $126,698.82.
Wilson began serving as the chief judge for the city's municipal court in 2000. She was reappointed for a four-year term at the Oct. 8 city council meeting.
The chief city judge presides over all the terms and sessions of court, directs the assistant municipal judges and court clerical personnel and establishes the court’s procedures and policies, according to city council documents.
The city council appoints the position.
Before the vote, Mayor Brenda Bethune pointed out the city’s municipal judges "do not receive annual increases like the rest of the city employees do."
