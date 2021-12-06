For more than 20 years, the Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach has given a special luncheon honoring Myrtle Beach area teachers of the year, and 2021 was no different.
“It’s sort of hard to give you enough credit,” said Rotary past-president Matt Sedota during their Monday luncheon. “The last year or two years, it has been a challenging time.”
The club honored Myrtle Beach Primary teacher Tori DeVita, Myrtle Beach Elementary teacher Jessica Davis, Myrtle Beach Middle teacher Jessica Miller, Myrtle Beach High teacher Nina Annunziata, and the Academy for the Arts, Science and Technology (AAST) teacher Tiffany Sellers.
Each recognized teacher, who attended the special luncheon with the school’s principal or representative, received $500 and a plaque from the Rotary Club.
DeVita is a Myrtle Beach native who teaches second grade at Myrtle Beach Primary.
Sedota said she had the special privilege in her third year of teaching, to teach in her own old first grade classroom.
She knew she would be a teacher, Sedota said, after as a youngster she created her own overhead projector and taught her stuffed animals.
Myrtle Beach Elementary’s Jessica Davis serves as their English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) teacher, and she hails from a small town in New York called Unadilla, where she grew up on a horse farm.
Davis is in her third year of teaching. Before she stepped into the classroom, she spent time in China building her Chinese language skills. She moved to Myrtle Beach in 2019, and she is currently pursuing a graduate degree through Clemson University.
Sedota said that Davis’ goal was to meet children where they are, and support them to help them meet their goals.
Jessica Miller, a special education teacher at Myrtle Beach Middle School since 2014, attended Coastal Carolina University.
Miller served as the school’s special education chair in 2019 and also dabbled in athletics as the MBMS cheer coach in 2017. Sedota read some students’ comments about Miller. They said she always sees the best in people, creates relationships and “always makes sure everyone is taken care of”.
Nina Annunziata, a special education teacher at Myrtle Beach High School, was born in Long Island, New York, and moved to Myrtle Beach in 2011 to attend Coastal Carolina University.
Sedota said that Annunziata’s advice to those who decide to teach is to “never forget your why”.
AAST’s Tiffany Sellers has 20 years of education experience, and is the academy’s career and technical education instructor (CTE).
She originally began teaching middle school science and English, and also enjoys athletics, as she played Division I basketball at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington.
Students said Sellers is “an amazing woman” who supports them in all things and helps them challenge themselves.
These five educators as well as the Teachers of the Year from all Horry County schools will be waiting for the announcement later next month regarding the top 10 finalists for the honor. The top five candidates will be announced in March, with the winner honored at an official ceremony in May.
