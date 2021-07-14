El Cerro Mexican Bar and Grill can now host indoor music for celebrations.

Myrtle Beach City Council voted Tuesday in favor of rezoning the 1.36-acre property on 29th Avenue North from mixed-use medium density to highway commercial.

“My understanding is that they want to have bands on a stage and charge an admission to see these bands,” said Kelly Mezzapelle, a planner in the city’s zoning department. “That would have been allowed in the entertainment district and highway commercial.”

The new classification will allow the restaurant to host indoor music for celebrations.

“Applicants would like to expand the use of the restaurant and hold special events, such as Cinco de Mayo celebrations,” read city documents. “The applicant intends to utilize floor space for bands and dancing as well as charge a cover fee at the door.”

The city planning commission unanimously recommended approval on Feb. 2.

The restaurant will now share the highway commercial classification with neighboring Holiday Inn Express and Sheraton Broadway Plantation Resort Villas.

Mezzapelle said that highway commercial zoning is more restrictive than the entertainment zoning, the classification of Broadway at the Beach across the street.

Highway commercial zoning “doesn’t allow a lot of the outdoor stuff that Broadway at the Beach allows,” Mezzapelle said.

According to city documents, owners met with neighboring businesses on Feb. 19 and sent 47 letters to property owners within 300 feet of the property.

It also placed a sign on the property and ran a legal ad.

The restaurant received one letter of opposition “that reflects negative impacts from previous tenants” and one text to the same effect.

The public works and fire department had no issue with the property.