The Pavilion lives.
Many of the sights, sounds — even the smells — of the defunct Myrtle Beach Pavilion have been recreated in miniature scale by Myrtle Beach resident Ken McMichael.
It’s all there. The Pavilion building with the Magic Attic. Rides like Tilt-a-Whirl, the Scrambler and the Ferris wheel. McMichael has even added amusement park music and the smell of popcorn to the incredible display set up on tables at his home in Myrtle Beach.
“I’ve always loved amusement parks, and like so many other people I miss the Pavilion,” McMichael said.
Four years ago, he painstakingly recreated his memories of the iconic park.
His interest in building miniatures began when, as a young boy, he became entranced by an HO scale train track put up by a friend.
McMichael began using simple fabrication materials like matchsticks to build his own miniature sets.
“I’d just take whatever little objects I could find and use them to symbolize rides and things like that,” he said.
Born in California, McMichael’s father served in the U.S. Air Force and they traveled extensively before relocating to Myrtle Beach around 1973.
He graduated from Myrtle Beach High School in 1984.
When not working on the Pavilion display, McMichael assists at his mother’s restaurant, Preston’s Seafood and Country Buffet.
He said his love affair with the Pavilion probably began at infancy. His mother, Jane McMichael, has a photo of him as a youngster sitting in one of the little boats at the Pavilion. In the early 1980s, McMmichael worked for a couple of years at the Pavilion as a ride operator.
Building miniatures has been a lifelong hobby, but McMichael said he did not get serious about recreating the Pavilion until four years ago.
Once able to fit on a card table, the Pavilion display now sprawls over half of a large room.
Almost all of the elements in the Pavilion setup are motorized to show movement similar to the original rides. He utilizes more than 100 train transformers and motors to bring the display to life.
“It’s a wonder I haven’t burnt the house down,” he laughed.
McMichael couldn’t begin to estimate how many hours of work he has put into the Pavilion display. However, a recent addition, a haunted house, came with 500 pieces and took several days to assemble.
While most of McMichael's rides are built from kits he has purchased, he has meticulously recreated the scenery by hand. He painted a backdrop for the display showing the ocean, people on the beach and even a banner plane flying amidst the clouds.
Hundreds of tiny people wander through the amusement park. He’s even put people on the mechanized rides.
The parking lot is filled with cars that would have been found at the Pavilion.
The Pavilion closed in 2006 but some of the rides were moved to Broadway at the Beach.
Left behind are memories like the ones that inspired McMichael to bring the historical musement park back to life.
