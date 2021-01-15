Luring tourists with deeper pockets, education and beautification efforts became the focus of discussions between city officials and the chamber Tuesday.
Re-upping an agreement, the chamber will be getting more than $1.27 million to be used to advertise and promote Myrtle Beach.
State law allows for Myrtle Beach City Council to designate the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce as the agency to use 30% of the accommodations taxes collected in the city. The law also allows for 65% of the taxes collected to be used by the city on tourism-related expenses. The remaining 5% is allocated to the city’s general fund.
City Manager Fox Simons said the law also allows for the city to use half of the 30% that is designated for the chamber to be retained by the city and used on public safety expenses related to tourism.
After all the deductions, the chamber’s share for fiscal year 2020-21 is $1,271,250.
In addition to allocation agreement, the chamber’s Karen Riordan presented the marketing plan for 2021 that includes a Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful campaign targeted at litter.
“I love the Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful campaign because it’s so important for the red carpet that we welcome our wonderful visitors on, and the quality of life for our residents, to keep our red carpet clean and free of stains,” council member John Krajc said in Tuesday’s virtual city council meeting.
Riordan said the campaign, which is associated with the Keep American Beautiful campaign, would take a year to develop because the chamber needs to establish bylaws, secure grants and get basic funding.
Meanwhile, she said in her presentation, the chamber is focused on recovering from the pandemic-plagued year.
“This bears repeating, last year was like no other year any of us has experienced,” she said laying out the goals for the coming year.
Priorities include rebranding the Visit Myrtle Beach campaign with fresh images, videos and type fonts targeted at improving perception.
Part of the year’s marketing plan is to continue to work with businesses and community members to “educate” them, diversity the workforce and economy as well as develop ways to drive locals and visitors to the downtown area.
Riordan said the chamber will also be working on ways to find local, state and federal funding for the I-73 project.
Currently the city and Horry County are entangled in a lawsuit over the hospitality fee. The hospitality fee was originally created to pay for road projects such as S.C. 22 and S.C. 31, but county leaders wanted to use some of that money to pay for I-73, a proposed interstate that would connect the Grand Strand with I-95.
As Horry County and Myrtle Beach negotiated a settlement, no money for I-73 was included in the deal.
In December, the S.C. Supreme Court threw out the agreement reached by the two parties, sending them back to the negotiating table.
The fee is a 1.5% levy collected on hotel rooms, restaurant meals and admission tickets until the March 2019 lawsuit was filed. City officials argue the county collected the fee within city limits without their consent.
Aside from the I-73 funding issue and the city-county disputes, Riordan said the chamber is studying data to see if strategies are working.
Such data markers include repeat visitors, sports tourism growth and a higher tax bracket of Grand Strand visitors.
“The amount of visitors we have is not nearly as important as the amount of money spent in Myrtle Beach,” council member Gregg Smith said. “Each visitor causes a strain on our city, on our roads, on our water systems, on our sewer. What is really valuable is the amount of money that they spend while they’re here.”
Riordan, agreeing, said the chamber is focused on attracting tourists who stay a few extra days, attend numerous events and shops around the area in what she called “the concept of lifestyle value.”
