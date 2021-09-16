Citing rising costs, Myrtle Beach will no longer allow retired employees under 65 to stay on the city’s health insurance plan — a move that could impact hundreds of current and former staff.

“City staff members who retired before the age of 65 (when Medicare eligibility begins) previously were allowed to stay on the city’s self-funded health insurance plan if they paid the premium themselves in retirement,” city spokesman Mark Kruea said, adding that the city had been subsidizing premiums to keep down costs. “However, the cost of the premium for the retiree group jumped significantly in recent years.”

Although the arrangement was never contractually guaranteed — only the city manager and city attorney have employment contracts — critics say city staff had been led to expect the option given its decades-long inclusion in the budget.

They add that because many had planned around that assumption, the city’s move has thrown their finances into disarray at a time when they are likely to start incurring higher healthcare costs.

Councilman Mike Lowder, who variously worked with the Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Sheriff’s Office for 26 years, spoke to that mindset at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“In 1977, maybe, when I was hired by the police department, I don’t recall it being a promise, but I do remember this: If you come to work and you work with the city for 20 years, at the end of that 20 years, you will receive those health benefits,” he said. “So is that a contract? Was that a promise? I took it as a guarantee.”

City council ended the option in this year’s budget after reviewing reports that the age group (typically 45-64) has comprised a growing share of city healthcare spending.

In 2018, early retirees accounted for 5% of those on the city plan but over a quarter of the city’s paid claims — and in 2022 monthly premiums for the group are set to increase from $830.42 to $1,392.19.