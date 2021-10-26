The city of Myrtle Beach has reached a settlement with the NAACP in a federal lawsuit alleging racial discrimination during Atlantic Beach Bikefest in 2018 and will pay $50,000 to the NAACP, the city announced Tuesday.

The annual motorcycle event on Memorial Day weekend, which draws bikers to Myrtle Beach, is commonly referred to as “Black Bike Week” for the predominant participation of Black Americans.

Although the jury determined the city’s heavier police presence and use of a 23-mile loop to reroute traffic was racially motivated, it concluded that the city would have employed similar measures if race weren’t a factor. Consequently, the city was not found to be in violation of the Civil Rights Act, and no monetary damages or injunctive relief were awarded.

The parties were, however, ordered by the court to enter mediation, where they reached a settlement requiring the city to contribute $50,000 to the NAACP within 30 days.

The settlement also requires the city to reevaluate the way it polices high-volume events through data-collection, public meetings, and consultation with experts in human rights, public safety and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

Per the agreement, the city will examine traffic patterns, emergency response times, crowd sizes and crime statistics during “busy summer weekends,” including Harley Week, Memorial Day weekend, the weekends before and after July 4th, the last weekend of July, the first weekend of August and Labor Day weekend.

It will cull data from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, license plate readers, city cameras, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and the Myrtle Beach Area International Airport.

“Within 60 days after Labor Day each year beginning in 2022 and continuing through 2025,” the settlement read, “the City will provide the above data in a usable format to the traffic and public safety expert consultants described below, the City of Myrtle Beach Human Rights Commission, and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer described below and will make the data available to the public.”