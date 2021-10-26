The city of Myrtle Beach has reached a settlement with the NAACP in a federal lawsuit alleging racial discrimination during Atlantic Beach Bikefest in 2018 and will pay $50,000 to the NAACP, the city announced Tuesday.
The annual motorcycle event on Memorial Day weekend, which draws bikers to Myrtle Beach, is commonly referred to as “Black Bike Week” for the predominant participation of Black Americans.
Although the jury determined the city’s heavier police presence and use of a 23-mile loop to reroute traffic was racially motivated, it concluded that the city would have employed similar measures if race weren’t a factor. Consequently, the city was not found to be in violation of the Civil Rights Act, and no monetary damages or injunctive relief were awarded.
The parties were, however, ordered by the court to enter mediation, where they reached a settlement requiring the city to contribute $50,000 to the NAACP within 30 days.
The settlement also requires the city to reevaluate the way it polices high-volume events through data-collection, public meetings, and consultation with experts in human rights, public safety and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).
Per the agreement, the city will examine traffic patterns, emergency response times, crowd sizes and crime statistics during “busy summer weekends,” including Harley Week, Memorial Day weekend, the weekends before and after July 4th, the last weekend of July, the first weekend of August and Labor Day weekend.
It will cull data from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, license plate readers, city cameras, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and the Myrtle Beach Area International Airport.
“Within 60 days after Labor Day each year beginning in 2022 and continuing through 2025,” the settlement read, “the City will provide the above data in a usable format to the traffic and public safety expert consultants described below, the City of Myrtle Beach Human Rights Commission, and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer described below and will make the data available to the public.”
Notably, the city will contract an engineering firm and public safety expert to both submit recommendations for policing Black Bike Week in 2022 and write an “after-action report” upon its conclusion, which will be provided to the city’s Human Rights Commission and DEI officer.
“The City shall consider the findings and recommendations made by the expert consultants in their after-action reports and implement all recommendations the City deems reasonable and practical in its 2023 Black Bike Week operations plans,” the settlement read. “The City will further make available to the expert consultants, the Human Rights Commission, and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer the stated reasons for rejecting any of the expert consultant recommendations.”
“If the City seeks to make any substantial changes to its operations plans related to traffic or public safety measures for Black Bike Weeks 2023 to 2025,” the settlement continued, “the City shall employ a relevant expert consultant – either a traffic expert as described above or a public safety expert as described above – to review and make recommendations regarding the proposed changes.”
From 2022-2025, the Myrtle Beach Human Rights Commission will advise the city in “developing and implementing traffic and public safety operations plans for Black Bike Week.”
Within 30 days, the NAACP will nominate a South Carolina individual to serve on Myrtle Beach’s Human Rights Commission with full powers. City council will vote on the appointment in an open meeting. If its nominee is rejected, the NAACP can nominate a substitute.
Each party will be responsible for their own legal fees.
If the terms of the agreement are met through the four years, the case will be dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be appealed.
