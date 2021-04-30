Thousands of runners will take to the streets of Myrtle Beach on Saturday for the 2021 Myrtle Beach Marathon.
Officials are expecting close to 4,000 runners this year and approximately 500 virtual runners.
"We were permitted to host the race with our projected runner count of 4,000 participants," Greyson Feurer of Capstone Races said. "We've worked closely with the City [of Myrtle Beach] and our partners at Grand Strand Medical Center to put together a plan that allows for six feet of social distancing for all runners at the start line, along the course, and in the finish area, while also implementing increased safety measures throughout the event."
This is the 24th running of the marathon since it first started in 1998. The 2010 marathon was not held due to ice. The event is typically held in February or March. Saturday’s marathon will be the latest the Myrtle Beach Marathon has ever been held.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s marathon will look a lot different. Masks and maintaining 6 feet of social distancing is required throughout the entire event and access the start area, according to the marathon‘s website. Once a runner has crossed the start line, the mask can be removed and runners must hold onto their masks. Once a runner finishes the respective race, they must put their mask back on.
Spectators are not permitted at the start or finish line for this year‘s race and no finish line festival or award ceremony will be held. The top three overall awards, male and female, for each distance will be mailed to the winners following the event, according to the website.
With the race being held much later than usual this year, race officials have expressed to participants the possibility of “heat related illnesses.“ According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, the high on Saturday is set to be 73 degrees.
Due to the increase in temperature in May compared to in February or March, Feurer said that more water has been brought in to accommodate those participating in the races.
"With a May date this year, we have ordered plenty of extra water and ice to cover our water stations, medical stations and finish line," Feurer said. "Working closely with Grand Strand Medical Center, who oversees our finish line and course medical stations, we have a great plan in place to cover the course and ensure our runners stay cool and hydrated throughout the event."
Hydration stations for the marathon will be placed at mile markers two, four, six, eight, 10, 11.5, 14, 16, 18.5, 21, 23, and 25. For the half marathon, hydration stations will be located at miles two, four, six, eight, 10, and 11.5. There will be no cups this year at the 2021 event, according to the website. Sixteen ounce plastic water bottles will be placed on tables at hydration stations.
"Each station will have extra tables to hold the water, as well as extra recycling bins to ensure we recycle the empties," Feurer said. "We will have plenty of volunteers throughout the event to fill our water stations with bottles and cheer on our runners as they take on the course."
All hydration stations will have Porto-O-Potty‘s. Gu will be offered at mile 10 for the half in full marathon and mile 20 for the full marathon only. Amino vital packets will be available at miles six, 14, 18.5 and 23 for the marathon. Only mile marker six is where amino vital packets will be available for the half marathon.
Grand Strand Regional Medical Center will be “activating on site,” according to the marathon’s website. There will be medical support at both the start and finish lines, as well as on the course at miles eight, 11, 14, 18, and 23.
The Myrtle Beach Marathon and the half marathon is set to start at 7 a.m. Saturday on Robert Grissom Parkway between 21st Avenue North and Mr. Joe White Avenue. The location was selected in order to “achieve more social distancing,“ according to Myrtle Beach police.
On Wednesday, Myrtle Beach police released traffic information ahead of the marathon. Officials said that driver should “expect possible congestion between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m.“ Saturday.
The 2021 Myrtle Beach marathon is a USA Track and Field (USATF) certified race and it’s considered a qualifier for the Boston and New York marathons. Runners in this year‘s marathon will look to best the record times of Stuart Moran and Kathleen Castles. Moran set the course record for both men’s and overall in 2012 at 2:26:24. Castles set the course record for the women’s side the year prior with 2:40:11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.