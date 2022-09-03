Demolition continues on Myrtle Beach’s recently acquired property, but redevelopment is still up in the air for the downtown area.

Earlier this week, demolition crews began tearing down the Oasis Motel on 7th Avenue North. The Sea Palms, located across the street from the Oasis, is next after asbestos abatement, or removal.

“We’re buying these, bulldozing them, demolishing them and wiping the slate clean so that something can go back in its place,” Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker said. “What that is right now hasn’t been determined but we know what it was will no longer be.”

Tucker said the continued demolitions reinforce the city’s commitment to downtown redevelopment.

The city plans to leave the lots vacant until all the buildings have been demolished, he added.

City spokesman Mark Kruea said the combined cost for abatement and demolition for the Oasis and Sea Palms was roughly $375,000.

The Oasis is the third motel to be demolished this year, following the Sea Nymph and the Fountainbleau Inn.

The empty lot that was once the Fountainbleau Inn is next to the Oasis on 7th Avenue North spanning from York Street to Flagg Street. The Sea Nymph was a block away at the corner of Ocean Boulevard and 6th Avenue North.

The city has spent more than $18 million buying property in the downtown area since December.

Property deeds indicate on Dec. 23, the city of Myrtle Beach purchased Bodo’s, Barnacle Bills and an adjacent lot from 3rd Ave. S LLC for $4.3 million. The Oasis Motel at 306 7th Ave. N. and the Sea Nymph Motel at 601 N. Ocean Blvd. were purchased for $5.725 million from Academy Way LLC, along with two pieces of land at 704 Chester St. and 608 Chester St. The Sea Palms Motel at 308 7th Ave. N. was purchased by the city from IIG LLC for $1.275 million. Lastly, the city purchased The Fountainbleau Inn for $3.7 million from Fountainbleau LLC to close out their land buys in December.

On Feb. 23, property deeds show the city officially purchased two properties at 406 7th Ave. N. and 408 7th Ave. N. from Cool-N-Easy LLC for $1.95 million.