The city is preparing for growth around a planned World War II Memorial by leasing about 1.5 acres of land adjacent to Warbird Park near The Market Common.
Myrtle Beach plans on leasing the land from Horry County for $120 annually and build a parking lot and restrooms on the land.
The World War II Memorial construction for the 2,000-square-foot space off Farrow Parkway is expected to be complete in November while the parking area is expected to be complete first.
The memorial will be located in the park near Kings Highway within sight of the runway at Myrtle Beach International Airport. The land the memorial is to be located is on city parks property. The parking area will be on the other side of the park to the left of the three aircraft. The parking lot land belongs to Horry County.
The World War II Memorial plans include a center plaza with a map of the world and bronze medallions to mark major campaigns of the war.
City Attorney Will Bryan Jr. said the lease agreement with the county states the city cannot use the parking lot area land to generate income. He added the Department of Airports has the right to reclaim the property if it’s needed for airport purposes and no alternative property is available.
The lease agreement is for one year and is set to renew annually, according to city documents.
Warbird Park is designed to pay tribute to those who served in the United States Air Force who lived in the area while the base was located on the southern end of the city from 1940-1993 but includes tributes and memorials for every branch of service in numerous wars and conflicts.
The park is home to three aircraft used in the Cold War, the Vietnam War and the Persian Gulf War. The static aircraft on display is the A-10 Warthog, the A-7D Corsair and the F-100 Super Sabre.
The park includes a Wall of Service with names of the men and women, military and civilian, who were stationed at the base.
It also includes a Sept. 11 memorial with a piece of the Twin Towers, a Warrior statue, a monument for those who were involved in experimental testing of nuclear weapons and exposure to radiation. There are monuments from the Grand Strand Military Officers Association of America, Revolutionary War patriots, Merchant Marines, the Korean War and Combat Wounded Veterans as well as Gold Star and Blue Star markers.
A bike trail at the park is connected to the East Coast Greenway.
