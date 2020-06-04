The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect after a string of recent burglaries at city businesses.
Five burglaries occurred between May 20 and Wednesday, according to a news release from the department.
The incidents all happened overnight, primarily in the early morning hours. Police said cash was taken from registers at several locations.
Officers are working to determine if the incidents are linked and are asking for the community's help identifying the person in the photos. That person is also shown in a video on the MBPD's YouTube page.
Incidents were reported in the 1300 block, 1500 block and 2600 block of South Kings Highway and the 1700 block of South Ocean Boulevard, according to police reports.
Anyone with information is asked call the MBPD at 843-918-1382 or email the department at pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.
