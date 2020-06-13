The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning at a motel in the city, authorities said.
Officers were called to 507 N. Ocean Blvd. shortly around 3:10 a.m., Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said. That’s the address of the Happy Holiday Motel.
Three people were injured, and one of the victims is still receiving treatment.
Police suspect the shooting occurred after a disturbance on the third floor of the motel.
Officers were in the area when the shooting happened and were able to immediately detain people believed to be involved and secure the scene, police said. Authorities also recovered one firearm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the MBPD at 843-918-1382 or pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.