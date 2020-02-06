Newly released video from the Myrtle Beach Police Department shows the pre-dawn hours of Oct. 12 when a Loris man was fatally shot by city officers.
The department on Thursday released 911 calls, reports and police dash cam videos. Officials said the MBPD would not be releasing any body camera footage connected to the shooting.
The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), which investigated the case, also released the state agency’s investigative report to MyHorryNews.com in response to an open records request.
Matthew Graham, 32, died in the shooting.
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Daniel Preciado and MBPD Patrolman First Class Thad Morgan were both involved in the shooting that happened near the intersection of 65th Avenue North and Timberline Street. Neither officer was injured. Both were later cleared of any criminal wrongdoing by the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
A dash cam video captures the area where the shooting occurred and its emotional aftermath.
It shows Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Christopher Tyndall spotting Graham riding a bicycle on Wedgewood Street and pursuing him in his vehicle. The car follows Graham, who turned on to 63rd Avenue North and again on to Timberline Street.
“Rifle in his hand, rifle in his hand,” Tyndall says. Officers can be seen chasing the bike on foot as police descend upon the scene.
The dash cam video does not capture Graham crashing into a raised curb and falling. Multiple shots are heard as Tyndall’s vehicle turns on to 65th Avenue North.
Additional officers arrived as, according to the SLED report, Graham was handcuffed.
Following the shooting, Preciado is seen running off screen to his own vehicle and is witnessed returning with a medical kit.
A distraught Morgan can also be seen backing away from where the shooting occurred and sitting down moments after shots were fired.
Before the fatal shooting, Graham was a suspect in multiple area burglaries. Police also obtained a warrant for Graham’s arrest after he purportedly shot a gun in the city limits.
Myrtle Beach police believe Graham had been homeless and was drifting between places, crashing on any available couch.
On Oct. 7, an MBPD officer went to Circle K located at 6501 North Kings Highway. The officer gave a clerk’s co-worker his phone number and asked to be called if Graham was seen around the store.
The clerk saw Graham on the afternoon on Oct. 11 and told him the police were looking for him. Graham allegedly told the clerk he had shot a woman’s house, the report said, and that he “wasn’t going back to jail” and “they would have to kill him.”
As Graham exited the store he purportedly said that “Horry County gets away with it every time” and that all he had to do was “hold his hand up like he has a gun and they will do it.”
The clerk then notified authorities.
Before the deadly shooting, Myrtle Beach police investigated the theft of a rifle from a home. A white bicycle was also reported stolen from the garage of a home in the area. Authorities later confirmed the rifle was the one Graham had in his possession. Following the shooting, police found the gun had one round in its magazine and another in the chamber.
Around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, police saw Graham in the area of the Circle K with a rifle wrapped in some clothing.
Officers started pursuing Graham, who ran behind some homes.
Police established a perimeter. Backup was requested to help contain him once he entered a person’s fenced-in backyard.
Officers tried for several hours to get him to drop the rifle, come out and surrender to police.
Graham entered a shed, took a ladder and climbed over a fence with the rifle.
Police believed he was hiding in a backyard until they heard a gunshot coming from the direction of U.S. 17 Bypass.
Some of the officers headed toward the sound of the shot, but police ended up not finding anyone.
While officers patrolled the area, Graham was seen riding a bicycle near 65th Avenue North around 2 a.m. with the rifle on the handlebars.
Officers got out of their patrol cars and started chasing him again on foot, telling him to drop the gun and show his hands.
The bike collided with a raised curb, which is when Graham fell and landed in a ditch beside the street.
SLED’s investigation indicates that Graham recovered from the fall, rolled back toward the street and grabbed the rifle, pointing the muzzle of the weapon at the officers.
The officers told him to drop the gun several times before firing on him. The report notes that they feared for their lives before shooting until Graham “was no longer a threat.”
Graham arrived at Grand Strand Medical Center at 2:30 a.m. Oct. 12 and was pronounced dead at 8:22 a.m.
SLED’s findings indicate he had been convicted of charges including malicious damage, domestic violence, first-degree assault and battery, grand larceny, burglary, arson and possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon.
