The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a reported burglary at The Market Common that ended with a man dying.
Police responded to the call on Howard Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Friday and found the unresponsive man, who did not live at the residence, said Cpl. Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach Police Department. Police rendered aid, but the man did not survive.
That man, 57-year-old Martin Mullin, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Tamara Willard, Horry County chief deputy coroner.
Authorities have not released the cause of death. They also have not said why Mullin was in the home. They have only said the call came in as a burglary.
The incident remains under investigation.
