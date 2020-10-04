A Myrtle Beach police officer was killed in an overnight shooting.
Jacob Hancher died while responding to a call for service, Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said.
"He was a dedicated public servant who upheld his oath to protect this community and made the ultimate sacrifice," Prock said. "He cared about the people that he served, served with and absolutely loved Myrtle Beach."
Police said the shooting happened in the 400 block of 14th Avenue South around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Prock said Hancher had been a patrol officer for just under a year. Before that, he spent four years as a community service officer, which is a city employee who assists with police functions such as directing traffic and managing school crossings but is not a sworn officer.
Before Hancher's death, the last Myrtle Beach officer killed in the line of duty was 28-year-old Joseph "Joe" McGarry, who died on Dec. 29, 2002. McGarry had been taking a break with his partner at a Kings Highway donut shop when he thought he spotted a suspicious person in the parking lot. McGarry went outside and was shot and killed.
Authorities have released few details about the case, including what led to the shooting. The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.
Check back for updates.
