Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Cpl. Tom Vest said the incident happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of 6th Avenue North and Flagg Street.
One person was hurt and is receiving treatment at a hospital.
We are working to learn more information. Check back for updates.
