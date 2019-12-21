The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night, authorities said.
Around 11:20 p.m., officers heard shots fired during a traffic stop in the area of 3rd Avenue South and Kings Highway, Cpl. Tom Vest said.
A search of the area led police to the 200 block of Cedar Street, where authorities located a person with "injuries consistent with gunshot wounds," Vest said. The individual is receiving medical treatment.
Vest said it is still very early in the investigation. Officers were still on scene at the time of this report.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.
