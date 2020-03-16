Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 200 block of Cedar Street Sunday night in Myrtle Beach.
One person was injured and is receiving treatment at a hospital, Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 10:20 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382.
