The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night, Cpl. Tom Vest said.
Officers were called to the area of the intersection of Orange Avenue and Crimson Street.
One person “suffered a serious injury consistent with a gunshot wound” and was taken to the hospital, Vest said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.