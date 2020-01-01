The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a pre-dawn shooting that left one person injured, Cpl. Tom Vest said.
Officers were called to the area of Derriere's Gentlemen's Club at 804 Seaboard St. around 1:45 a.m. on New Year's Day.
The person who was hurt was taken to the hospital, Vest said. No other injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.