The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a fatal early morning shooting.
The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of U.S. 501, according to the department's Facebook page.
One person died due to the shooting, and several injuries were reported. The victims who were injured are currently receiving treatment.
Anyone with information, photos or videos relating to the case is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.