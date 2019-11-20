police lights 3
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in the 1700 block of South Ocean Boulevard, Cpl. Tom Vest said.

The incident was reported at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Check back for updates.

