The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered on the beach Monday afternoon.
Around 5 p.m., officers responded to the report of a deceased person on the beach in the area of 82nd Avenue North.
No further information was immediately available.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the person’s name.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster recently ordered the closure of public beach accesses in the state due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Last week, a teen drowned in the ocean off the coast of North Myrtle Beach.
