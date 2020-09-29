MB Sept 29 2020

A body was found in a pond in the area of 65th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach Tuesday. Photo by Christian Boschult

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead in a pond Tuesday afternoon.

Cpl. Tom Vest said officers responded to a report of a deceased person around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 65th Avenue North. Authorities located the person's body in a pond, he said.

Police remain on scene. Check back for updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.