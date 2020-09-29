The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead in a pond Tuesday afternoon.
Cpl. Tom Vest said officers responded to a report of a deceased person around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 65th Avenue North. Authorities located the person's body in a pond, he said.
Police remain on scene. Check back for updates.
