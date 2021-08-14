It’s because of Joe, Capt. Eric Dilorenzo said looking at fellow Myrtle Beach police officers and others gathered at the Warren S. Gall Police Annex on Friday.
“The community team we currently have is because of Joe,” Dilorenzo ticked off Pfc. Joe McGarry’s influence to include the honor guard. “That was Joe in a nutshell. If he saw something that needed to be improved, he didn’t just talk about it. He did it.”
The gathering was to officially rename Corsair Street leading to the police annex to PFC Joe McGarry Street.
McGarry was killed on Dec. 29, 2002, around 12:30 a.m. outside of the Dunkin Donuts at 3001 North Kings Highway.
In addition to McGarry, two other officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department were killed in the line of duty. Henry Howard Scarborough, 47, was shot and killed March 7, 1949, while attempting to transport a prisoner. It was his first day with the department. Officer Jacob Hancher, 23, was shot and killed on Oct. 3, 2020, as he responded to a domestic incident off 14th Avenue South. Hancher had been a sworn officer for eight months.
Myrtle Beach is planning to rename two other streets to honor the officers. No date has been set for the other renaming ceremonies pending the state Department of Transportation approval and coordinating with family members to attend the ceremonies.
Currently the city is planning to rename the U.S. 501 and Broadway Street intersection in honor of Scarborough. The U.S. 17 overpass and Harrelson Boulevard will be renamed to honor Hancher.
Former MBPD Chief Warren Gall said renaming the street to honor McGarry serves a reminder of the former officer’s dedication as other officers report for work and training at the annex.
“At some point and time, we’re all going to be gone,” Gall said. “Somebody’s got to understand and somebody’s got to remember the history of this department.”
McGarry’s parents, Anita and Joe McGarry, accepted a green road sign and a copy of the plague that is placed at the corner of Shine Avenue and PFC Joe McGarry Street.
The plaque states McGarry was born in 1974 in Connecticut and became a Myrtle Beach Police officer in January 1999 focusing on the Street Crimes Unit.
“Whether it was a pickup game of basketball with a group of kids or helping a community member, he always had the passion to make a difference – and a smile to go with it. He truly cared about what he was doing and how he could have a positive effect on others,” the plaque states.
Four days before he was killed, McGarry had proposed to Holly Newman Sinkway.
On the night he was killed, according to Chief Amy Prock, McGarry and his partner were at the Kings Highway restaurant when they recognized a man who was a suspect in a homicide that happened a month prior in Horry County. McGarry waited until the man left the donut shop and began talking with him. The man turned to walk away while reaching for his waistband. McGarry tried to stop the man but he was shot in the face from about a foot away with a .45 caliber handgun. McGarry’s partner Mike Guthinger shot the man in the leg and he was taken into custody later that morning.
Luzenski Allen Cottrell was found guilty of killing McGarry and his death penalty conviction was affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court in December 2017.
With the morning heat rising, the Coastal Carolina Shields Pipe and Drums led the crowd from the annex in The Market Common to the Shine Avenue intersection where Prock placed the plague.
She slid the plaque into the frame, kissed her fingers and then patted the words outlining McGarry’s face.
“Joe was a person of action,” Dilorenzo said. “People he arrested thanked him for what he did. That’s the truth.”
The plaque states memorial donations can be made to Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS), Children/Teen Survivors Program, P.O. Box 3199, Camdentown, MD 65020.
“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God,” Matthew 5:9 are the last words on the plaque.