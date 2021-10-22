The Myrtle Beach Police Department held a stakeholders meeting Thursday to discuss approaches to crime and the role of community partnerships in law enforcement.

Although it was open to the public, only press attended the roundtable discussion, which included police leaders, business owners and representatives from a variety of city agencies.

“We want to kind of give everyone a chance to hear some of our successes that we’ve done and also some of the stuff in the future that’s going to happen that will affect the downtown area,” MBPD Capt. John Bertang said.

The stakeholders meeting comes less than two weeks before city elections.

Several candidates have accused Mayor Brenda Bethune, who is up for re-election, of allowing crime to skyrocket under her watch.

At the last city council workshop, which included a presentation by MBPD, Bethune shot back by highlighting department statistics showing that vehicle theft was the only part one crime category — which are serious sex crimes, violent crimes and theft — that had increased over the past year.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there,” she said. “There’s a lot of noise and a lot of fake media outlets trying to paint a much different picture. But the fact that we had record numbers of people here, our violent crimes or part one crimes have been down double digits four years in a row and for a season as busy as we’ve had and there not to be any increases — that’s a story that needs to be told.”

At Thursday’s stakeholders meeting, public agencies and a representative from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce similarly pushed back on the notion of rising crime.

Stuart Butler, with the MBACC, said his research into attracting affluent consumers found that many have a positive perception of Myrtle Beach, and that most people who think crime has increased are local.

“There’s a big gap between what people are saying locally, in this echo chamber, and what consumers that are coming in are seeing and hearing,” Butler said. “The vast majority that are coming in feel safe.