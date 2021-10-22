The Myrtle Beach Police Department held a stakeholders meeting Thursday to discuss approaches to crime and the role of community partnerships in law enforcement.
Although it was open to the public, only press attended the roundtable discussion, which included police leaders, business owners and representatives from a variety of city agencies.
“We want to kind of give everyone a chance to hear some of our successes that we’ve done and also some of the stuff in the future that’s going to happen that will affect the downtown area,” MBPD Capt. John Bertang said.
The stakeholders meeting comes less than two weeks before city elections.
Several candidates have accused Mayor Brenda Bethune, who is up for re-election, of allowing crime to skyrocket under her watch.
At the last city council workshop, which included a presentation by MBPD, Bethune shot back by highlighting department statistics showing that vehicle theft was the only part one crime category — which are serious sex crimes, violent crimes and theft — that had increased over the past year.
“There’s a lot of misinformation out there,” she said. “There’s a lot of noise and a lot of fake media outlets trying to paint a much different picture. But the fact that we had record numbers of people here, our violent crimes or part one crimes have been down double digits four years in a row and for a season as busy as we’ve had and there not to be any increases — that’s a story that needs to be told.”
At Thursday’s stakeholders meeting, public agencies and a representative from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce similarly pushed back on the notion of rising crime.
Stuart Butler, with the MBACC, said his research into attracting affluent consumers found that many have a positive perception of Myrtle Beach, and that most people who think crime has increased are local.
“There’s a big gap between what people are saying locally, in this echo chamber, and what consumers that are coming in are seeing and hearing,” Butler said. “The vast majority that are coming in feel safe.
“That’s why a lot of them end of choosing to move here, because it’s a great experience,” he added.
Lt. Paul Morell recommended people check the MBPD’s social media to clear up misconceptions and noted that some policing is less visible to the public.
“There’s a lot of resources that we have in place that you don’t see,” he said. “We have undercover teams stationed throughout high-impact areas.”
MBPD also actively monitors over 1,000 cameras stationed throughout the city.
Still, homelessness and drug use downtown figured heavily in complaints from local business leaders.
In response to a complaint about homeless people on Ocean Boulevard, Gold Cap Ambassadors Operations Manager Mike Snow said the city’s approach varies.
“If we’re trying to get the person help and it’s somebody that we don’t run into on a daily or weekly basis, we’re going to refer them to New Directions or the community kitchen or Helping Hand or the 211 number,” he explained. “Some of those with bus ticket programs if they’re trying to get home.”
“The regulars, it’s just, ‘Hey you know you need to move along,’ because they’re going to come back,” he continued.
Bertang said the department checks if they can be connected to family members and if they have any outstanding warrants, adding that the department employs a targeted approach in the area.
“What we’ve done this summer is we’ve kind of adjusted hours,” he said. “Most of our officers are on the boulevard to address the peak time tourist issues that are down there.”
Business owner Steve Jordan asked about the department’s drug enforcement policies, saying he and his neighbors have taken to picking up syringes on the ground in his community.
“Whose responsibility is it to get [syringes] picked up,” he asked. “Is it the Parks Department of Myrtle Beach, is it First Baptist Church, is it the police department? Or is it going to be me?”
MBPD Chief Amy Prock said the department's efforts were ongoing, but was light on specifics.
“I think it’s an extremely important issue that we need to work on,” she said. “There’s nobody sitting at this table that doesn’t know that. There’s nobody in this community that doesn’t know that.”
“As much as we want to get through it…tomorrow, it’s going to take time,” she continued. “I know that’s frustrating to hear, but that’s where we’re at right now.
“This is not — unfortunately — is not something that’s just happening in our community,” she added.
