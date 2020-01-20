The Myrtle Beach Police Department has a man in custody in connection with several vehicle break-ins, according to a news release from the agency.
Police arrested 48-year-old Richard Scott Parnell of Lancaster and charged him with 15 counts of breaking into motor vehicles or tanks, pumps and other containers where fuel or lubricants are stored.
Bond was set at $1.5 million on those charges.
The release does not indicate when or where the incidents took place.
“The evidence in these cases shows that these crimes were not just crimes of opportunity and that Parnell targeted purses or bags left in plain sight on the vehicle seat or floorboard,” the release said. “Valuable items within the glove box and/or dashboard were not taken.”
Parnell is suspected of shattering the vehicles’ windows before fleeing with the stolen property within seconds.
In the release, MBPD described Parnell as “a danger to society” because many similar incidents occurred in multiple jurisdictions within a two-week time frame.
Officials said he is a possible flight risk because he has no known ties to the Myrtle Beach area.
Additional charges could be filed.
Billy Porter, a detective, is the lead investigator on the case. Anyone with information is asked to call him at 843-918-1912.
