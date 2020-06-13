The Myrtle Beach Police Department announced charges filed in connection with a shooting early Saturday morning at a motel on North Ocean Boulevard, authorities said.
Officers were called to 507 N. Ocean Blvd. around 3:10 a.m. Saturday in response to the shooting, Cpl. Tom Vest said. That’s the address of the Happy Holiday Motel.
Three people were injured, and one of the victims is still receiving treatment.
Bryson Pack, 18, of Rockingham, North Carolina, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and resisting arrest.
Cody Alan Harding, 19, of Hamlet, North Carolina, is charged with possession of a stolen handgun and simple possession of marijuana.
Three juveniles were also charged in connection to the shooting. The juveniles are charged with loitering for harmful purposes, minor in possession of a handgun and possession of a stolen handgun. All three juveniles are also from North Carolina.
A sixth person is in custody, but he is still receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the shooting. The name of that person will be announced after he is formally charged.
Police suspect the shooting occurred after a disturbance on the third floor of the motel. Officers were in the area when the incident happened.
Police were able to immediately detain people believed to be involved and secure the scene. Authorities also recovered one firearm.
