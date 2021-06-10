Two people were severely injured during a shooting in Myrtle Beach on Thursday night, according to Myrtle Beach police spokesperson Tom Vest.
Police responded about 8:15 p.m. Thursday to Willoughby Lane, which is off 44th Avenue North near Robert Grissom Parkway, after reports of shots fired, Vest said.
When officers arrived on scene, two people were found with "severe injuries." Vest added that there is no danger to the public at this time.
No other information was immediately available.
Check back for updates.
