The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission discussed three proposals Tuesday that could impact business in the city.
Commission members expressed skepticism in each case, though they won’t vote on a recommendation for city council, which has the final say, until a future meeting.
Bicycles on the Boardwalk
The first item was a proposal to allow bicycle rentals on the boardwalk, where cyclists are permitted to ride between Labor Day and May 1.
It argued the zoning amendment, to add a conditional use in the amusement district, would promote commercial activity on the boardwalk during tourism’s off season and draw more people to the area.
The city's senior planner Kelly Mezzapelle said the applicant intended to establish rental stations near the 14th Avenue Pier.
“She’s not looking to sell from the boardwalk,” Mezzapelle said. “She’s looking to sell from the pier, and have people ride from the pier onto the boardwalk or anywhere else.”
Commission members expressed concern about safety and legal liability, noting the potential for an accident or collision with passersby.
They also agreed that amendments should not permit the kind of bicycle rentals that people could drop off anywhere, as opposed to at designated stations.
Myrtle Beach Police Department Cpt. John Bertang spoke against the proposal, saying the department is already having trouble enforcing rules with golf carts and mopeds.
“It’s another thing to call upon the police department to enforce,” he said. “As you see just with the amount of golf carts and mopeds rentals — it started out with great intentions years ago. I think now we’re up to what, somewhere 700, 800, 900 rentals. It’s beyond what we’re able to effectively control.”
“Putting generally probably more inexperienced people on bikes that are taking advantage of an opportunity for a rental,” he continued, “is going to likely increase the amount of traffic injuries involving bicycles or just them not paying attention.”
The applicant, who owns a bicycle shop elsewhere in the city, was not in attendance.
After hours in the Arts and Innovation district
The next proposal was from Kathleen Daly, who requested her Broadway Street billiards hall be able to stay open until 2 a.m.
Her establishment is located toward an edge of the Arts and Innovation district, which requires that all businesses close at midnight.
Daly said the regulation was causing her to lose customers and preventing her from hosting billiards tournaments, a key source of revenue.
“It’s very hard to compete with the surrounding businesses when I’m subject to close earlier than everyone else,” she said, noting that bars just a few blocks away aren’t held to the same restrictions.
Myrtle Beach Zoning Administrator Kenneth May said the closing time was established to curb crime in the area.
“When we created the Arts and Innovation district…there were some businesses and other things that were down there that had a lot of calls for services for police that were after hours,” May said. “There were a few shootings, a few stabbings and things along those lines. So that’s one of those things that was a very big part of the whole discussion in regards to the arts and innovation district — was to have that 12 o’clock cutoff.”
Commission Member Sharon Boyce, who lives near the district, objected on similar grounds.
“The purpose of this was to create family-friendly,” she said. “Changing the rules now to go backwards and to bring in the unwanted into our area again to me is a bit crazy.”
“I lived through the shootings,” she continued. “I lived through people driving through my dead end street end to a tree.”
Still, some were sympathetic.
Commission Members Don Shanks and Sally Howard asked if it would be possible for Daly to get conditional use permits to open past midnight on select occasions, so that she could hold billiards competitions and remain competitive on New Year’s Eve.
May said he’d look into it.
Axe-throwing in the Grand Strand
The final proposal was less conventional.
David Wilhelm, a Pennsylvania-based entrepreneur, requested that axe-throwing venues be allowed as a conditional use in highway commercial districts.
If approved, the venue, in which participants hurl axes at targets, would be the first in city limits.
There are currently axe-throwing venues run by different proprietors in unincorporated Horry County and North Myrtle Beach.
Wilhelm explained that his design takes several safety precautions.
Axe-throwing lanes would be separated by walls extending eight feet high to prevent people from accidentally hitting each other. For the same reason, only one axe would be allowed per lane.
He would also incorporate “no-bounce borders” into the walls to prevent axes from rebounding off the targets and hitting patrons.
“The back wall surrounding the wood target shall be designed in such a manner as to absorb the energy from the axe and prevent axes from bouncing back,” the proposal read.
Wilhelm’s proposed location, off Kings Highway “right by the post office,” was controversial among commission members.
One member said she would feel more comfortable locating the venue in an industrial zone, prompting pushback from Wilhelm’s partner, who said, “I think it would be just like any other business: the further people have to travel, the fewer will show up.”
Saying that he needed more information, Commission Chair William Pritchard suggested Wilhelm find a comparable proposal that had succeeded.
“The list of things that you got up there…I don’t see a lot there,” Pritchard said. “We’re dealing with something we know zero about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.