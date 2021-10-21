The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission discussed three proposals Tuesday that could impact business in the city.

Commission members expressed skepticism in each case, though they won’t vote on a recommendation for city council, which has the final say, until a future meeting.

Bicycles on the Boardwalk

The first item was a proposal to allow bicycle rentals on the boardwalk, where cyclists are permitted to ride between Labor Day and May 1.

It argued the zoning amendment, to add a conditional use in the amusement district, would promote commercial activity on the boardwalk during tourism’s off season and draw more people to the area.

The city's senior planner Kelly Mezzapelle said the applicant intended to establish rental stations near the 14th Avenue Pier.

“She’s not looking to sell from the boardwalk,” Mezzapelle said. “She’s looking to sell from the pier, and have people ride from the pier onto the boardwalk or anywhere else.”

Commission members expressed concern about safety and legal liability, noting the potential for an accident or collision with passersby.

They also agreed that amendments should not permit the kind of bicycle rentals that people could drop off anywhere, as opposed to at designated stations.

Myrtle Beach Police Department Cpt. John Bertang spoke against the proposal, saying the department is already having trouble enforcing rules with golf carts and mopeds.

“It’s another thing to call upon the police department to enforce,” he said. “As you see just with the amount of golf carts and mopeds rentals — it started out with great intentions years ago. I think now we’re up to what, somewhere 700, 800, 900 rentals. It’s beyond what we’re able to effectively control.”

“Putting generally probably more inexperienced people on bikes that are taking advantage of an opportunity for a rental,” he continued, “is going to likely increase the amount of traffic injuries involving bicycles or just them not paying attention.”