The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission discussed a proposal Tuesday to form a redevelopment district zone (RDZ) for two Ocean Boulevard motels.

“The buildings are pretty old and don’t meet current code,” Myrtle Beach Senior Planner Kelly Mezzapelle said. “They’re older so they can stay in place, but if they redeveloped they would have to meet current code.”

RDZs allow the city to adjust zoning regulations for a given redevelopment project.

Seraj Patel, owner of the Sea Hawk and Sea Horn motels, argued that redeveloping his properties would not be possible under the city’s current setback requirements, which dictate how far a building has to be from the property line.

Patel’s proposal requested a smaller setback, noting that current requirements limit the amount of space for the motels’ parking garages.

“My client seeks to minimize the setback standards on the 28th Avenue South side (northeast face), and the southeast sides of the property, to allow for maximum building coverage, thereby allowing the design to meet the minimum viable building footprint without reaching the height limit set forth by FAA regulation for Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR),” wrote Mark Stoughton, Patel's developer at Development Resource Group.

According to Mezzapelle, “developers asked for a big concession, and the planning commission said to come back with something more realistic.”

“We don’t want people to be on top of each other,” she said, summarizing the planning commission’s concerns. “They’re concerned about the amount of green space, too.”

Commission members also suggested that Patel create bicycle parking in the parking garages, noting that bike lanes run past the motels.

Applicants must meet four out of 17 criteria to qualify for an RDZ. Patel cited “aging of accommodations, but without historical designation,” “structure deterioration,” “structures and land uses below minimum code standards” and “depreciation of physical maintenance.”