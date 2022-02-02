Gas stations in Myrtle Beach will continue to have no restrictions regarding their distance to residential areas if the planning commission’s recommendation is upheld by the city council.
A proposal presented to the commission Tuesday called for restricting gas pump islands to be at least 17 feet from any property line and restricting pumps or underground storage within 500 feet of any zoning district that allows for residential use.
If the proposal had passed and the city council had upheld the commission’s recommendation, most of the gas stations in Myrtle Beach would not have met the standard, said Kelly Mezzapelle, senior planner for the Planning and Zoning Department of Myrtle Beach.
Community members showed up Tuesday to voice their concerns. The issue arose months ago when there was talk about a gas station that may be in the works at the corner of 82nd Avenue North and Kings Highway.
Bill McClure, part of the Myrtle Beach Healthy Neighborhoods Coalition, had urged the commission to pass the proposal. He said he was speaking on behalf of Geoffrey Kay. Kay drafted the amendment and lives in the Living Dunes neighborhood. The neighborhood, which is part of Grande Dunes, abuts the property at the corner of 82nd Avenue North and Kings Highway.
“The argument from the audience we heard today was ‘that’s okay, we have too many gas stations in Myrtle Beach anyway,” said Mezzapelle. “Five hundred feet is a lot. A residential lot is typically only fifty feet wide so you’re talking about ten houses down the side street from a gas station. It would have a huge effect.”
McClure said the proposal was presented for health reasons.
“There are other things going on at gas stations in the city but this particular ordinance request strictly focuses on the health of Myrtle Beach citizens,” McClure said.
Other than zoning district requirements, there is no restriction on where gas stations can be in proximity to anything within the city, Mezzapelle said. But she said there are restrictions on where the gas pumps can be on the gas station property.
“We have a rule that says that the gas tanks and the gas pumps have to sit back 17 feet from the property line,” Mezzapelle said. “But we’ve never had a rule on how close they can be to houses.”
McClure said while the language only mentioned houses, it was implied that gas stations could also not be within 500 feet of schools, hospitals and other health facilities.
The planning commission’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Myrtle Beach City Council. Whatever the council decides, Planning Commission chairman Bill Pritchard said, it will be a city-wide ruling.
“This makes every gas station in the city of Myrtle Beach non-conforming,” Pritchard said. “There’s going to be a lawsuit over this one. This is not going to stop based on what we do here today.”
If the change is made, Mezzapelle said, gas stations that violate the new language would be grandfathered in but detailed a litany of issues that came with this new language.
“If they sat for more than 12 months, then they would not be able to reopen,” Mezzapelle explained. “They would not be able to expand. And there are financing issues with non-conforming properties, with properties that are grandfathered. You have a hard time getting financing to do anything on a non-conforming property.”
This would lead to a greater difficulty to receive any loans for any upgrades or repairs that need to be done on the non-conforming properties.
“Usually what happens with a grandfathered in property or a non-conforming property is that over time it kinds of peters out,” Mezzapelle said of the potential for businesses to close.
Dino Kalush, who lives in the Seagate community, believes that bringing another gas station to Myrtle Beach means bringing more problems to the area.
“If one of the tanks becomes faulty and has a leak, it’s a devastating effect,” Kalush said. “In my opinion, more gas stations is more potential for a catastrophic incident and I’d like to keep Myrtle Beach as beautiful as it currently is.”
Alex Fogel, former Myrtle Beach City Council candidate, addressed the planning commission Tuesday, saying while even if federal guidelines are being met, those guidelines are minimum standards and there could be more done for the betterment of the city.
“We have to consider what’s best for Myrtle Beach,” Fogel said.
After some back-and-forth conversation between commission members and input from community members, the commission ultimately decided there was not enough information to determine if there is a danger to communities across the city.
“I think they made the right decision,” said McClure, who recently lost a bid to be mayor. “There’s a lot more information that’s needed. This is a serious situation.”
The recommendation now goes to city council, which will have their monthly workshop on Thursday ahead of their meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8. However, the item is not on the agenda for the Thursday meeting. The agenda for the Feb. 8 meeting has not been released, but all city council meetings allow for public comment.
The Myrtle Beach Healthy Neighborhood Coalition will continue their appeal of the gas station planned for at 82nd Avenue North and Kings Highway. An appeal is slated for Friday afternoon in the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at the city services building off Oak Street.
