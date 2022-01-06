The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission is asking the owner of two Ocean Boulevard motels to clarify his plans for mixed-use components before granting his request for a redevelopment district zone (RDZ).
Seraj Patel, owner of the Sea Hawk and Sea Horn, has proposed demolishing the two motels to rebuild a single unit on the combined properties. Both hotels are located on the 2800 block of South Ocean Boulevard.
However, he has argued that would not be possible given the city’s current setback requirements, which dictate how far a building has to sit from the property line. An RDZ would adjust zoning regulations for the redevelopment project.
RDZ’s require projects to have a mixed-use component.
Planning Commission Chair Bill Pritchard said Patel has suggested in city documents that he would include a coffee shop and rooftop bar in the new hotel — but has not submitted a formal proposal.
“The language says the developer wishes to create a coffee shop, which is slightly different than saying we shall,” Pritchard said. “We’re trying to get a firmer commitment about what we’ll get. We didn’t get a clear idea from the developer.
“They brought this to us more or less as a consultation,” he continued. “They would like to reduce the setback and build more units.”
Myrtle Beach Senior Planner Kelly Mezzapelle said the commission discussed adding landscaping around the parking garage, which Pritchard said would likely be a mix of palm trees, crate myrtles and bushes.
“If we’re going to recommend smaller setbacks,” Pritchard said, “we think it would be appropriate for significant landscaping.”
Still, both Pritchard and Mezzapelle expressed a desire to reach an RDZ proposal that works.
“It is the type of project I think the RDZ was created for,” Pritchard said. “It’s an area of the beach that I think we’d like to see new buildings going up.”
Patel's properties are just two of many city buildings that don’t meet current code, but have been grandfathered due to its age.
“The buildings are pretty old and don’t meet current code,” Mezzapelle said in December. “They’re older so they can stay in place, but if they redeveloped they would have to meet current code.”
In city documents, Patel cited “aging of accommodations, but without historical designation,” “structure deterioration,” “structures and land uses below minimum code standards” and “depreciation of physical maintenance” as reasons for an RDZ.
Applicants must meet four out of 17 criteria to qualify for an RDZ.
In December, Mezzapelle predicted that RDZ proposals will become more common as the city’s revitalization efforts proceed, given that many older buildings downtown do not meet current zoning codes.
“We’re going to have to make concessions if we want to see redevelopment, especially on the south end where the lots are pretty small,” she said. “We’re going to have to get creative.”
Pritchard said he expected the planning commission to vote on a formal proposal at its next meeting.
The measure would then go to Myrtle Beach City Council, which does not have to concur with the commission’s recommendation.
Subsequent landscaping decisions would need approval from the city’s Community Appearance Board.
