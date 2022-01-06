The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission is asking the owner of two Ocean Boulevard motels to clarify his plans for mixed-use components before granting his request for a redevelopment district zone (RDZ).

Seraj Patel, owner of the Sea Hawk and Sea Horn, has proposed demolishing the two motels to rebuild a single unit on the combined properties. Both hotels are located on the 2800 block of South Ocean Boulevard.

However, he has argued that would not be possible given the city’s current setback requirements, which dictate how far a building has to sit from the property line. An RDZ would adjust zoning regulations for the redevelopment project.

RDZ’s require projects to have a mixed-use component.

Planning Commission Chair Bill Pritchard said Patel has suggested in city documents that he would include a coffee shop and rooftop bar in the new hotel — but has not submitted a formal proposal.

“The language says the developer wishes to create a coffee shop, which is slightly different than saying we shall,” Pritchard said. “We’re trying to get a firmer commitment about what we’ll get. We didn’t get a clear idea from the developer.

“They brought this to us more or less as a consultation,” he continued. “They would like to reduce the setback and build more units.”

Myrtle Beach Senior Planner Kelly Mezzapelle said the commission discussed adding landscaping around the parking garage, which Pritchard said would likely be a mix of palm trees, crate myrtles and bushes.

“If we’re going to recommend smaller setbacks,” Pritchard said, “we think it would be appropriate for significant landscaping.”

Still, both Pritchard and Mezzapelle expressed a desire to reach an RDZ proposal that works.

“It is the type of project I think the RDZ was created for,” Pritchard said. “It’s an area of the beach that I think we’d like to see new buildings going up.”

Patel's properties are just two of many city buildings that don’t meet current code, but have been grandfathered due to its age.