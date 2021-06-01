The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission passed three subdivision-related measures Tuesday, paving the way for dozens of new homes and new roads in the city.

Two of the proposals received final approval, while the other from developer Ford Shelley will require him to resolve a stormwater issue before the next meeting.

According to City Planner Allison Hardin, the proposal included stormwater estimates instead of calculation, which will determine the size of the pond for stormwater.

“If the calculations come in, the pond might need to be bigger and he could lose buildable land,” she said, adding that the calculations could mean the pond could be smaller. “The developer wanted to put it under the new road in the subdivision, but it would go under public roadway and private developers aren’t allowed to do that.”

The development, a new subdivision on Pridgen Road, will divide 6.5 acres into 25 single-family lots between 7,500-14,244 sq. ft.

A single-family development that would be built on the Summit at Meridian subdivision passed its final reading Tuesday.

It will divide 21.65 acres into 98 lots between 5,367 and 13,768 sq. ft. and add four new streets to the existing development.

The subdivision is zoned Planned Unit Development (PUD), which allows for special zoning privileges so long as the developer offsets the effects.

“Their exchange was ten-foot trail along the canal connecting Fred Nash Boulevard to Emory, which connects to the Thunderbolt Trail,” Hardin said. “They will have smaller than normal lot sizes.”

Hardin added that city has an easement on the development that takes in regional stormwater for management.

“It will big part of the stormwater system between Market Common and the Intercostal Waterway,” she explained.

The final item created a new subdivision with different housing.

The two tracts closest to Highway 15 will be townhomes, while the one near Kingston will be mobile homes.

In South Carolina, local planning commissions have the final say in subdivision proposals.