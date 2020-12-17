A familiar face was chosen to lead Myrtle Beach as its next city manager.
Myrtle Beach City Council on Thursday voted to enter into contract negotiations with Jonathan F. “Fox” Simons Jr., who began serving as Myrtle Beach’s deputy city manager last year, for the post. He would replace current city manager John Pedersen, who is retiring.
“Myrtle Beach is a wonderful community,” Simons said earlier this week after the city announced he was one of three finalists for the job. “I can’t say it better than that.”
A native of Syracuse, New York, Simons has 20-plus years of experience in local government, according to public records. He first started working for Myrtle Beach in February 2015 as an assistant city manager.
The new city manager is tasked with following city council’s direction as it redevelops the downtown, addresses crime, responds to severe weather events, and helps the city financially recover from the impacts of COVID-19.
In his application for the job, Simons said he played a key role in economic development projects in communities in upstate South Carolina. He highlighted his experience in budgeting and financial management along with his familiarity and involvement with Myrtle Beach’s current efforts, including implementing its downtown master plan.
Simons also noted a demand for recreation and open space in Myrtle Beach and the city’s efforts geared toward public safety. This year, he’s helped with the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
As Myrtle Beach’s deputy city manager, Simons led the creation of a quality of life court and spearheaded the city’s effort to modernize its minor league baseball stadium.
Before arriving in Myrtle Beach, Simons had been city administrator for Easley since October 2006. Before then, he worked for the City of Greenville in several roles, including budget administrator, interim finance director, assistant director of management and budget and interim director of management and budget.
In Easley, he played a major role regarding the Easley Town Center, a $100 million retail center and public-private partnership — leading the city as it negotiated a development agreement between the city and developer.
During his time in Greenville, Simons was the finance officer responsible for crafting the financial plan for many of the city’s downtown projects.
“[W]e successfully transformed Grenville’s WestEnd from a forgotten part of the City into a vibrant tourist destination,” he wrote.
He also worked to finance streetscape and infrastructure enhancements to support a privately financed minor league baseball stadium, and he noted the city also financed a large, well-recognized public garden and park.
Additionally, Simons was involved in developing part of the riverfront into a prime commercial, residential and retail space. He was part of the team that first acquired what is now the TD Convention Center that had been close to insolvency and worked with others to finance capital improvements aimed at modernizing the facility.
Myrtle Beach City Council interviewed candidates for the city manager job Friday and Saturday at the Sheraton hotel next to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center during sessions behind closed doors.
On Monday, the city announced its three finalists for the position: Simons, Wilmington, North Carolina’s deputy city manager Anthony Caudle and College Park, Georgia, City Manager Terrence Moore.
During a special meeting Thursday, the city council chose to enter into negotiations with Simons.
Simons has experience in the private sector and as an employee working in the office of management and budget for Montgomery County, Maryland.
He was also a researcher for the International City/County Management Association in Washington, DC.
Simons received his master's of public administration from The American University in Washington, D.C., in 1995, and a bachelor of arts from High Point University in 1993.
Myrtle Beach has the council-manager form of municipal government. The city council hires the city manager to oversee the daily operations of the city and its staff.
We will update this story.
