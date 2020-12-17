Jonathan F. “Fox” Simons Jr. is entering into contract negotiations to be the next Myrtle Beach city manager. Mayor Brenda Bethune said 66 people applied for the position left open since current city manager John Pedersen announced his retirement. Bethune said the 66 candidates were narrowed to 11 semifinalists and eventually down to three candidates. The city council interviewed three finalists over two days in executive session. Simons started working for the city in 2015 as an assistant city manager. He began working as Myrtle Beach's deputy assistant manager in 2019. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com