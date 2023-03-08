The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is investigating the second fire in a week at a downtown Myrtle Beach piano bar.
The city fire department responded to a call at Nola'z New Orleans Dueling Piano Bar and Eatery, where they battled and suppressed a growing fire in the ceiling and attic area, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans.
"Right now it's under investigation to see if it's related to the fire that was on Monday, or if it's a wholly different fire," Evans said.
MBFD is still investigating the cause of the fire from Monday morning.
No one was injured in either of the fires.
