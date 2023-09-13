The city is taking a swing at a third contract extension to allow another season of Myrtle Beach Pelicans baseball.
But on deck is 2025 – the Major League Baseball deadline for stadium improvements that could cost upwards of $58 million.
The city council agreed to the one-year extension in the first of two approvals on Tuesday. The extension is to allow the city, Horry County and the Pelicans to work together “on determining the future of Pelicans Stadium,” according to city documents.
The city owns 70% of the stadium with Horry County owning the remaining 30%. The two entities split the stadium maintenance fees 70-30, which has been the case since the 1998 contract bringing baseball to the beach. In exchange, the contract states, the Pelicans pay the city and county rent of 4% of revenue from the games, pro shop, concessions and broadcasting. That revenue is more than $3.25 million.
Some of the stadium upgrades required by Major League Baseball are enlarging the players’ clubhouses, facilities for female staff, upgrading training rooms and extending the height of the walls around the field.
The five-year capital improvement plan from the city of Myrtle Beach calls for an expenditure of $120,000 this fiscal year, more than $5 million the next fiscal year and $53 million in the 2025-26 fiscal year.
The Pelicans are a Class A Chicago Cubs affiliate. The stadium sits on 20 acres at 21st Avenue North and Robert M. Grissom Parkway.
The city and county got into the baseball business with a 20-year contract in 1998 with the Durham Bulls, an Atlanta Braves affiliate. The first games at the beach were in 1999. The stadium cost $12 million to build.
While the Pelicans name stuck, the team has been an affiliate of the Texas Rangers from 2011 to 2014 and with the Cubs since 2015.
In 2018, the city retired the debt on the stadium and entered into a three-year contract extension. There was another two-year extension in 2021.
If the current one-year extension gets final approval by the city council, it will expire at the end of the 2024 season.
Currently the Pelicans are in the Carolina League championship playoffs with the Charleston River Dogs. The birds have won four of the league championships – 1999, 2000, 2015 and 2016.
The 2024 home opener is slated for April 5.
As much as I love the Pelicans, I don’t understand why citizens’ tax dollars are used for stadium builds, expansions or anything else the the teams need. I’m not picking on the pelicans - all professional and semi-professional teams are holding their hands out for tax dollars. They spend millions on players & get “free” stadiums. In the end, so many citizens, whose tax dollars were used to build the big, beautiful stadiums, can’t afford the tickets to watch the game in person in those same stadiums!
