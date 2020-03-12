In a news release Thursday afternoon, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans announce that tonight's Thirsty Thursday and Ticket Party have been postponed.
Officials say that single game tickets will still go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m., both online and at the Box Office.
"Thank you for your loyalty to the Pelicans and your patience as we navigate these uncharted waters," the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.