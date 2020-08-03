A double red flag advisory has been issued for the city of Myrtle Beach’s coastline as Hurricane Isaias heads toward the Grand Strand, according to a tweet from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

A double red flag means that the water is closed to the public and that no swimming is allowed. This is in effect for the rest of Monday.

The advisory was issued due to a high risk of rip currents and rough surf, the MBFD said.

"Please stay out of the water for your safety and the safety of our Ocean Rescue personnel!"