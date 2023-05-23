Under the omnipresent issue of parking in Myrtle Beach, the city council set about to balance complaints with the interest of private parking lot operators.
Some people have complained private parking lots lack signs warning parking fees must be paid and if the fees aren’t paid, the vehicles can be towed and/or a boot can be attached to the wheel for an increased cost, said William Bryan Jr., the council’s attorney. When visitors complain, he said, it negatively impacts the city’s hospitality driven economy.
The council passed the first of two readings to alter the city codes on private parking lot fees and signage. The alternations include requiring uniform signage at the private lots and setting a maximum daily booting fee at $125.
“Oceanfront parking is a premium. You have to pay to park and go put your feet in the sand,” said Brandon Brookshire of Carolina Parking Solutions.
Brookshire’s business partner Mark Hardee pointed out the private parking lot operators not only compete with each other to draw customers and rely on repeat business, but also compete with city-owned paid parking spaces and lots.
Hardee, whose company runs several lots in the city as well as others in North Myrtle Beach, said his lots have signs at the entrances and several other signs around the property.
“My signage, you go on my lots and you’re not going to be confused that this is a city parking lot,” he said.
The city lots, mostly located at street ends, and parking spaces are marked with signs that have the city seal of a yellow sun, a white bird flying over a yellow beach with a light blue base color. The city charges different parking fees for various lots and spaces.
The private parking lots, such as Carolina Parking Solutions’ lots, have signs indicating the lot is not free and offers three ways to pay - cash, credit or text to park using an app.
“Vehicles without payment will be towed or booted at owners’ expense,” is written at the bottom of the parking sign in the lot near Family Kingdom. The top of the sign states, “Pay Parking” and “Pay to Park” signs are at the parking lot entrances.
The city’s proposed uniform signs have large “Paid Parking No Free Parking Anytime” on the top. The 24 inches by 36 inches sign’s middle section contains the location of the lot, a mandate to pay in advance, the lot operator’s name and phone number, the maximum boot fee and wrecker tow fees.
“Payment strictly enforced: Violators may be booted or towed at owner’s expense,” is written onto bottom of the sign.
Hardee said there may be private lot operators who don’t provide signs letting the customers know about boots attached to the front left wheel, but his lots do warn the customers.
“I give them an hour, everybody can be running late. I give them an hour and I put the boot on,” he said of using a parking app to see which vehicles have not paid causing him to lose money for the service. “If they don’t come back within three hours, I’m taking this boot off and I’m calling a tow company.”
Brookshire agreed.
“We’re offering an alternative to towing,” he said. “If your car is towed, then you have to get an Uber or a taxi and then go to the tow company and pay $200-plus and be inconvenienced multiple hours of time on your vacation. Where if you are in violation of not paying for parking, you would be booted and within two minutes, you log on to the QR code or the phone number and get a release code and now you’ve paid for parking making the parking lot owner whole for the time your car was in the lot. It’s a three-minute to five-minute process to get the code, release the boot and return the boot. That’s all.”
Hardee held the boot in his hand showing it looks like a sturdy bicycle lock with a number combination release gear.
He said the booting fee begins at $185 charged to the customer’s credit card but $60 is refunded once the boot is returned undamaged to the box near the payment kiosk in the parking lot.
The proposed ordinance changes also include allowing the lot operators to charge $25 per day late fee for failure to return the boot to the designed spot and the late fee can reach up to $250.
For the changes to be enacted, the city council has to approve the changes in another upcoming meeting.
