Changes could be coming to four miles of Kings Highway, but the public may have a chance to pump the brakes in a few months.
Based on a five-year-old crash data summary on the highway from 29th Avenue South to 27th Avenue North, Kaylon Meetze said there were six fatalities and 537 crashes resulting in injuries.
Meetze, the state Department of Transportation assistant safety projects manager, presented the crash data from 2013-2018 to the Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday. She said the DOT had conducted an audit that evaluated traffic, speed and pedestrian patterns.
“We’ve even seen crashes occur while we were conducting the road safety audit,” she said highlighting a list of DOT recommendations for the highway that bisects the city from the north to the south.
She expects public comment forums to be conducted in October and if the projects are approved, work could begin by 2024. The projects would be funded by the Federal Highway Administration.
Some of the DOT proposed projects include ladder-style crosswalks, sidewalk improvements making intersections ADA compliant with ramps, updating timing on some of the traffic signals, installing concrete medians with longer turn lanes and closing off some driveways that have multiple entry points.
The map presented to the council highlights the new ladder-style painted crosswalks at several intersections, but also shows the removal of crosswalks at 2nd Avenue North, 3rd Avenue North, 5th Avenue North at the United States Post Office, 7th Avenue North and 25th Avenue North.
The map also shows a shared use path from Harrelson Boulevard in front of Myrtle Beach Fire Station 3 to just north of Midway Park at 19th Avenue South but does not include bike paths along Kings Highway.
“There are well-worn paths where there isn’t a sidewalk,” councilman John Krajc said pointing out the study doesn’t show sidewalk improvements on the southern end of the city nor dedicated bicycle paths. “A lot of people rely on bicycles and walking to go to work. There are sections without sidewalks.”
Meetze said bicycle paths weren’t considered because of the tight space between the highway and private property except at the section in front of Midway Park.
Krajc cited a 2016 Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors walkability study that included participation from city staff and the city’s bicycle and pedestrian safety committee a few years ago.
“The south end can accommodate sidewalks and bike paths,” he said.
The realtors association study called for several quick fixes as well as long-range plans to improve safety for pedestrians and motorists on Kings Highway.
The realtors’ study stated Kings Highway induces motor vehicle speeding because of the wide lanes that are up to 15 feet in places, lack of placemaking features setting one neighborhood apart of others, long distances between signals, sections without sidewalks or shared use paths as well as no bicycle lanes.
“The wider a roadway, the faster people in cars tend to travel,” the study states. “Wide roadways also, make for wide crossings—increasing the amount of time a person is exposed to the threat of being hit by a person driving and the amount of time people in cars have to wait for a person to cross.”
The study suggests decreasing the speed limit to 35 miles per hour and making each lane 10-feet wide leaving room for 5-feet sidewalks.
“Ten-foot travel lanes help slow vehicle speeds and keep drivers vigilant,” the study states. “Truly, when it comes to the width of vehicle lanes, less can be more.”
The realtors’ study also asked for the shrubs to be trimmed to increase visibility, improving the bus stops on the highway, installing mid-block crossings with pedestrian islands and allowing for roundabouts as a traffic calming measure designed to slow drivers.
Last year, the city agreed to a federally funded project with DOT to make changes on Mr. Joe White Avenue that limits vehicles from making left turns on much of the road between Seaboard Street and the bypass. The second project included islands on 21st Avenue North in front of the state Department of Motor Vehicles. The third project is improvements at the 67th Avenue North and U.S. 17 bypass intersection at McMillian-Small Funeral Home. The fourth project is on U.S. 501 at the Cannon Road and 3rd Avenue South intersections limiting accesses and extending turn lanes.
The combined cost for the four projects is more than $8.7 million.
Construction on most of the four projects agreed on last year is slated for 2023 and 2024.
