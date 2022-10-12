Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday officially ended its longstanding agreement with Horry County Government to split the proceeds from the land leased by two local campgrounds.
City leaders took their second and final vote to terminate the 2004 intergovernmental agreement involving about 145 acres of city-owned land, which contains a portion of Lakewood Camping Resort and PirateLand Camping Resort.
The property is located off Kings Highway just south of the city limits and north of the Surfside Beach town limits. There are about 700 privately owned structures on the city-owned property within the campgrounds.
The decision to end the agreement comes after nearly two years of legal battles.
City spokesman Mark Kruea said the original deal was struck as a resolution to years-long conversations between the city and county over a new Myrtle Beach airport.
The city leased the property to the two campground owners for $3.6 million annually, Kruea said. Under the agreement with the county, the city sends 75% of the lease revenue — about $2.7 million — to the county to be used at the airport.
Kruea said the city has given Horry County more than $32 million in lease revenues from this property since the 2004 agreement. He added the city’s contribution to the county has been voluntary for decades.
“We’ve generously been providing money to Horry County over the years from the leases,” Kruea said.
However, the city now argues there was no end date set on the agreement, paving the way for the city to ultimately sell the land and end the county deal.
Kruea added the 2004 agreement did not speak to the sale of the property.
“We’ve made our case,” he said.
During city council’s meeting on Sept. 27, city attorney Will Bryan said South Carolina law allows either party to terminate the agreement by providing reasonable notice to the other party.
Bryan said the city has met that standard.
One measure included the city sending the county a formal notice of their intent to terminate the agreement. The letter was sent out on Sept. 27 and Kruea said the county did receive the letter.
Bryan added the agreement between the city and the county will officially be terminated on Friday.
Myrtle Beach’s ties to the land, called Seascape Properties, can be traced back to the aftermath of World War II. In 1948, the government deeded the land to the city as surplus property, restricting the use of the proceeds to a public airport.
Five years later, the city was released from those restrictions but was not allowed to construct buildings on the property that would be hazardous to aircraft. The city began leasing the land in 1963.
The county and the city have repeatedly battled in courts concerning the property, its uses and the rights to proceeds derived from the land.
In 2004, the city and county agreed on the 25-75% split of lease money to resolve their disputes. But the city maintains that agreement only involves lease revenues, not the proceeds from the sale of the land.
The most recent court ruling was the city’s sale of the property would not harm the airport, citing $35 million in unrestricted assets and the county’s ability to increase user fees at the airport and increase service charges imposed on travelers.
In December 2020, the city approved the sale of the parcels located inside the two campgrounds for a combined $60 million.
Lakewood agreed to pay about $33.5 million for more than 81 acres inside of its boundaries while PirateLand agreed to pay $26 million for nearly 64 acres of its boundaries. The property was appraised at $76 million by the city and $46 million by the campground owners. All agreed on a price of $60 million since it was roughly in the middle of the two appraisals.
The city’s decision to sell was met with heavy opposition from Horry County Council, which ultimately sued the city. The courts ruled in favor of the city, saying the property could be sold and the county was not entitled to a cut.
The county asked the judge to reconsider their decision before ultimately asking the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in April 2021 to step in and investigate the city’s decision to sell the property.
Kruea said the FAA has not made a final decision, adding the $60 million sale of the properties is on hold until further notice.
Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner could not immediately be reached for comment.
