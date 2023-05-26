Beachgoers may not enter the ocean in Myrtle Beach through Memorial Day weekend due to potential impacts from the weather, the city announced Friday.

"The forecast calls for inches of rain, with wind gusts of 50 miles per hour," the city said in a release.

The Myrtle Beach's Military Appreciation Days Parade and Family Picnic scheduled for Saturday will also be cancelled. The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will still be available for viewing throughout the weekend near Crabtree Memorial Gym.

The 1 p.m. official opening ceremony for the wall also will occur as scheduled.

Double red flags will be posted around the beach by lifeguards, signaling the ocean is unsafe for swimming and off-limits.