Downtown Myrtle Beach property owners are being asked to agree to pay the city more money.
The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance has been meeting with commercial property owners to drum up support for a Municipal Improvement District (MID) that would fund such things as street beautification, additional sanitation services, enhanced security, marketing, special events and research to support neighborhood economic development.
Amy Barrett, president of Downtown Alliance, said her organization is working with other technical assistance programs such as Main Street South Carolina to help market the downtown instead of competing with the Arts & Innovation District located closer to Nance Plaza.
“That way, it feels like all one downtown,” Barrett said.
The downtown district is from 21st Avenue North to 12th Avenue South reaching from Ocean Boulevard, across Kings Highway and into the Withers Swash neighborhood.
Barrett added parking has been a part of the discussions of creating an identity for the downtown.
“One thing we’ve noticed is that as restaurants want to open and new businesses come to town, they really need some parking for their future customers,” Barrett said.
The commercial property that would be included in the MID are high-rise resorts, T-shirt shops, restaurants and residential rental units. Properties that are exempt from the MID include full-time residential units, city-owned property and churches.
“We are not reaching out to people that reside in the community because right now the plan, which is being worked on by the city and by our group, is to draw that line along that assessment line,” said Clay Brittain III. “So, if you’re a primary resident, you do not get taxed. If you are not a primary resident, then you, or if you’re a renter, your landlord will be taxed.”
Barrett said there are 3,646 properties in the MID with a more than $60 million assessed value, which was calculated at 6% of the properties’ market price.
Brittain said he has been discussing the MID with downtown property owners and trying to educate people in the district. However, the outreach to get property owners on board to pay an additional fee has been challenging.
“The response has been underwhelming,” he said. “People are really not calling us back and saying, ‘Hey, what’s all this about?’ And that kind of thing. So, we’re going back out to the property members and talking with them.”
Barrett said roughly 54% of the owners within targeted downtown district are local and have a mailing address in either Horry County or the city of Myrtle Beach.
If the MID is approved by the Myrtle Beach City Council, commercial properties owners will be billed 1% of the assessed value of their property generating about $600,000 for the coming fiscal year and $10 million in a decade. The MID bill will be included in the Horry County tax bills and will be sliced off to be used specifically within the MID designated area.
Brittain said the assessment is very modest.
“We’re talking about $100, $150,” he said. “For other people, it’s different. For example, the other property we’re working on, the Breakers Resort, it’s more like $24,000. There’s a range. There are potential properties that could be affected by as much as $30,000 and we don’t think those will. We’re in conversations with them,” he said.
Brittain said he has had two people tell him that they aren’t going to participate.
“There are just people that will not sign a form that says, ‘Hey, I want to be charged more,’” Brittain said. “It doesn’t mean that they’re not in favor of what we’re doing.”
Downtown Alliance is very close to getting half of the local businesses to sign the proper forms, Brittain said, thus allowing them to sit down with city council, go over numbers and work with council on who to bring aboard with the MID.
The alliance is a committee of city officials both elected and employed, business owners, educators, community leaders and nonprofit representatives. The alliance committee was chosen by One Grand Strand. One Grand Strand is a nonprofit made primarily of downtown business owners with the objective of following the city’s downtown redevelopment efforts by luring investors.
