Downtown Myrtle Beach property owners are being asked to agree to pay the city more money.

The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance has been meeting with commercial property owners to drum up support for a Municipal Improvement District (MID) that would fund such things as street beautification, additional sanitation services, enhanced security, marketing, special events and research to support neighborhood economic development.

Amy Barrett, president of Downtown Alliance, said her organization is working with other technical assistance programs such as Main Street South Carolina to help market the downtown instead of competing with the Arts & Innovation District located closer to Nance Plaza.

“That way, it feels like all one downtown,” Barrett said.

The downtown district is from 21st Avenue North to 12th Avenue South reaching from Ocean Boulevard, across Kings Highway and into the Withers Swash neighborhood.

Barrett added parking has been a part of the discussions of creating an identity for the downtown.

“One thing we’ve noticed is that as restaurants want to open and new businesses come to town, they really need some parking for their future customers,” Barrett said.

The commercial property that would be included in the MID are high-rise resorts, T-shirt shops, restaurants and residential rental units. Properties that are exempt from the MID include full-time residential units, city-owned property and churches.

“We are not reaching out to people that reside in the community because right now the plan, which is being worked on by the city and by our group, is to draw that line along that assessment line,” said Clay Brittain III. “So, if you’re a primary resident, you do not get taxed. If you are not a primary resident, then you, or if you’re a renter, your landlord will be taxed.”

Barrett said there are 3,646 properties in the MID with a more than $60 million assessed value, which was calculated at 6% of the properties’ market price.