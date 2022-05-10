Downtown Myrtle Beach business owners could be paying the city more money.

City council approved the first reading to create the Municipal Improvement District (MID), which would fund such things as street beautification, additional sanitation services, enhanced security, marketing, special events and research to support neighborhood economic development.

Amy Barrett, president and CEO of the non-profit Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance (MBDA), said creating a MID in Myrtle Beach adds to the importance downtowns can have on communities.

“Downtowns can be the heart and soul of a city,” Barrett said. “It’s really important to the city’s identity, image and brand. A downtown could be the place where people come to meet their neighbors, gather around important events, really the heart and soul of a community.”

The downtown district included in the MID stretches from 21st Avenue North to 12th Avenue South reaching from Ocean Boulevard, across Kings Highway and into the Withers Swash neighborhood. There are roughly 3,650 properties in the MID, Barrett said. Those properties have an assessed value of $60 million, which was calculated at 6% of the properties’ market price.

The commercial property that would be included in the MID are high-rise resorts, T-shirt shops, restaurants and residential rental units. Properties that are exempt from the MID include full-time residential units, city-owned property and churches.

City councilman John Krajc said some homes, such as second homes and investment properties, that fall within the MID and are assessed at 6% will be a part of the district. He added no homes assessed at 4% are included in the MID.

City council approved a resolution in mid-April to adopt an improvement plan for the downtown district with an overall cost just under $14 million. The city estimates that the improvement plan will be accomplished by June 30, 2032.

The MID will be funded through revenues from program services, hospitality tax revenues, parking revenues and contributions or grants from other parties, including other governmental entities and private parties.