Two people died Tuesday night from a motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 27-year-old Chevon Washington of Ridgeville, South Carolina, and 30-year-old Michelle Murdaugh of Moncks Corner died from injuries during a collision on Highway 17 Bypass near 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach police are investigating.
According to our news partners WMBF, the crash happened around 6 p.m. when the motorcycle ridden by Murdaugh and Washington collided with the back of a vehicle. No one in the vehicle was injured, WMBF reported.
