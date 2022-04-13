police lights 4

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Graphics

Two people died Tuesday night from a motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. 

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 27-year-old Chevon Washington of Ridgeville, South Carolina, and 30-year-old Michelle Murdaugh of Moncks Corner died from injuries during a collision on Highway 17 Bypass near 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. 

Myrtle Beach police are investigating.

According to our news partners WMBF, the crash happened around 6 p.m. when the motorcycle ridden by Murdaugh and Washington collided with the back of a vehicle. No one in the vehicle was injured, WMBF reported. 

Reach Christian by email or through Twitter and Facebook with the handle @ChrisHBoschult. 

