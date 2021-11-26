Over 400 plates were served at Midtown Inn & Suites off of 8th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Thanksgiving Day as part of an annual community effort.

It was the fourth year volunteers gathered at the Midtown to hand out meals to those who are homeless.

Jaret Hucks, who operates the Midtown, said he could tell stories for days about how the community continues to step up — and this Thanksgiving was no exception.

“All I did was supply the place,” Hucks said. “The food was donated. The volunteers came and did so much. All I’ll have to do is carry some trash bags out of here at the end of the day.”

Hucks said he loves fried turkey and has been frying turkey for the past six years. Following the destruction of Hurricane Florence, Pastor Tim Carter, founder of Sonshine Recovery Ministries, talked with Hucks about feeding those who are homeless — and Hucks was immediately on board, offering Midtown as a location to host the event.

“We just teamed up together,” Carter said.

Carter remained humble, adding it’s the effort from the community that made Thursday’s event possible.

“It’s nothing me or Jaret does, it’s the community that’s come together and does this,” Carter said.

Almost two dozen volunteers were on hand Thursday to help cook, hand out meals and go on supply runs when needed. Hucks said he had people stopping by the inn Wednesday asking about volunteering.

Aaron Muchler was one of the volunteers who came out Thursday. Muchler, who grew up across the street from Midtown, met Carter through another recovery program and when he heard about the event this Thanksgiving, he felt called to give back.

“This is best thing, best Christmas gift, Thanksgiving I could have to give back on the same block I grew up one,” Muchler said.

Both Muchler and Carter understand what it is like to be on the opposite side of the serving spoon and understand how much these events means to someone who is down on their luck and looking for something to lift their spirits.