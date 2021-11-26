Over 400 plates were served at Midtown Inn & Suites off of 8th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Thanksgiving Day as part of an annual community effort.
It was the fourth year volunteers gathered at the Midtown to hand out meals to those who are homeless.
Jaret Hucks, who operates the Midtown, said he could tell stories for days about how the community continues to step up — and this Thanksgiving was no exception.
“All I did was supply the place,” Hucks said. “The food was donated. The volunteers came and did so much. All I’ll have to do is carry some trash bags out of here at the end of the day.”
Hucks said he loves fried turkey and has been frying turkey for the past six years. Following the destruction of Hurricane Florence, Pastor Tim Carter, founder of Sonshine Recovery Ministries, talked with Hucks about feeding those who are homeless — and Hucks was immediately on board, offering Midtown as a location to host the event.
“We just teamed up together,” Carter said.
Carter remained humble, adding it’s the effort from the community that made Thursday’s event possible.
“It’s nothing me or Jaret does, it’s the community that’s come together and does this,” Carter said.
Almost two dozen volunteers were on hand Thursday to help cook, hand out meals and go on supply runs when needed. Hucks said he had people stopping by the inn Wednesday asking about volunteering.
Aaron Muchler was one of the volunteers who came out Thursday. Muchler, who grew up across the street from Midtown, met Carter through another recovery program and when he heard about the event this Thanksgiving, he felt called to give back.
“This is best thing, best Christmas gift, Thanksgiving I could have to give back on the same block I grew up one,” Muchler said.
Both Muchler and Carter understand what it is like to be on the opposite side of the serving spoon and understand how much these events means to someone who is down on their luck and looking for something to lift their spirits.
“These things mean a lot to these people,” Carter said.
Carter said it brings a smile to his face to see the community come together time and time again to support those who are homeless in the area.
“It’s a community that’s coming together, not one organization,” Carter said. “We got people from Darlington that came down here to help and families from all over. I mean, look how many people are volunteering their Thanksgiving Day with their families to come serve God’s family.”
Throughout the day, people came for a free hot Thanksgiving meal that consisted of all the Thanksgiving favorites, including turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie.
Some people stuck around and chatted for a bit with other visitors while others decided to get their meal on the go. Carter said some volunteers even went around a few blocks near Midtown to hand out almost two dozen meals to people.
There was certainly plenty of food to go around at the inn, but there was also a trailer full of donated coats, socks and other winter apparel. By the time 1 p.m. rolled around, the trailer was about empty.
While it can be said that the actions of Hucks, Carter and the dozens of volunteers that made Thanksgiving at Midtown happen a blessing for those that were fed, Carter doesn’t see it that way.
“If anyone comes here and thinks we’re blessing them, they’re totally wrong,” Carter said. “They’re the ones blessing us.”
