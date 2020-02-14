A judge ordered a Myrtle Beach motel to close after employees and management were accused of allowing guests to sell drugs there and dumping overdose victims on nearby properties.
In December, the state filed a petition against Khaled Kassar, owner of the Rosen Sea Inn at 2010 South Ocean Blvd., in an attempt to shut down the business.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department announced Friday that a temporary injunction had been issued, meaning the motel will remain closed while the case moves through the court system.
“In the present showing, Petitioner has shown to the satisfaction of the Court by evidence in the form of affidavits, documentation, and live testimony that the Rosen Sea has been used for lewdness, assignation, prostitution, repeated acts of unlawful possession or sale of controlled substances and a continuous breach of the peace,” the ruling from Circuit Judge William McKinnon states.
The closure will last until Feb. 12, 2021, or when the case is resolved. The motel could reopen depending on the case’s outcome.
“Our goal is compliance and property owners are accountable for the management of their properties,” Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said in prepared comments. “We will not allow these acts to take place in our city. During the time officers were working on the property, several community members approached our officers to thank us for our work to stop the illegal acts at the inn. Nuisance properties don’t just affect those living nearby. They affect all of us who live, work and visit our city.”
Since Kassar bought the inn in 2018, prosecutors said police have received a higher number of calls for service there.
From May 4, 2018, to December 8, 2019, there were 106 calls about “nuisance related activity” — a number higher than the amount of calls at several other area motels with the similar room rates, according to court records.
The Sea Banks Motel at 2200 South Ocean Blvd., also owned by Kassar, had 120 calls during that stretch.
Friday’s news release said the city is working to secure the building. The business was boarded up and barricades surrounded it that afternoon.
Court documents say the state obtained affidavits from motel maintenance workers and people who sold or bought drugs at the inn. They also received a statement from the victim of sexual assault by a motel employee and someone who lost a loved one to a drug overdose at the business.
Residents and security guards at the Bluewater Resort across the street reported seeing drug sales and prostitution at the motel.
The business is accused of routinely renting rooms to guests knowing they were possessing or selling drugs such as cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, methamphetamine, shrooms and LSD.
Patrons selling drugs at the inn are purported to have paid an additional charge to rent a room.
People manufactured illegal drugs at the inn as well, records show, and management accepted stolen property in exchange for rent.
Additionally, prosecutors allege motel workers took people to dealers staying at the inn.
Staff members who stayed at the motel are accused of using their rooms for drug dealing and prostitution. A green cottage on the property was often used for drug sales, records show.
Management dumped overdose victims on adjacent properties to try to avoid police attention, according to public records.
Court documents say that when the motel was “tired of a guest,” it would send them to the Sea Banks Motel.
Kassar challenges the allegations and feels his motel is being unfairly targeted.
“It’s not right,” he said.
He said since purchasing the motel, he’s spent over $1 million on renovations and has worked to clean it up. Kassar and staff members have called authorities to report any illegal or suspicious activity, he said.
Kassar said he wants business owners to be able to work with the police to stop crime.
