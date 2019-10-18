This year's Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon that was scheduled for Sunday morning has been cancelled due to potential severe weather.
The latest forecast for Tropical Storm Nestor calls for the storm to peak in the area at about 3 a.m. Sunday with possible wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour, according to the City of Myrtle Beach website.
That is when city crews were scheduled to be on the streets placing the infrastructure for the half marathon. The race had been set to start at 7 a.m. outside Coastal Grand Mall.
Officials said the expected wind and rain would be a hazard for city staff, and that traffic cones and barricades might not stay in place if there are strong winds.
The city informed the event's organizer and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce the race has been cancelled. The city does not have any options to reschedule it, and no rain date is planned.
The Coastal 5K scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at The Market Common is still on, and the one-mile Doggie Dash will follow.
In all, 1,200 runners were registered for the Mini Marathon, according to the city. The organizer of the race will help with notifying them.
